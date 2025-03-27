Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,406 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

