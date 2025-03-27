Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 1.3 %

LNTH stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.