Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $25,808,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.25.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $331.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.31.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total value of $3,362,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,208.56. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock worth $34,389,695. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.