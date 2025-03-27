Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,924 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

