Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $371,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,995,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

