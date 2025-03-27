Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,809 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,846 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 708,925 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 267.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

