Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.8 %

WTRG stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

