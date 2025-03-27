Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Position Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caligan Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,193,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 188,685 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 948,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Insider Activity

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $60,147.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,597.46. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $119,286.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,710.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,324 shares of company stock worth $716,856. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

