Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

