Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLUT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,210,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $236.02 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,072.81.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

