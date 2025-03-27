Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 255.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

