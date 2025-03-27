Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,615,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26.6% during the third quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,729,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 362,888 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $34,286,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 695,109 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

