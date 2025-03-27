FSA Investment Group LLC Invests $495,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of FSA Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 93,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 118,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

