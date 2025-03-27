Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

