Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

GMAB stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

