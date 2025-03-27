Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 106.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

