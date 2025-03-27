Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.72 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.72 ($0.10), with a volume of 100,135 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.95 million, a PE ratio of 772.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.25.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

