Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

GH opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,883 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 220.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

