Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $84,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,670.34. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,030 shares of company stock worth $330,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

