Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,458,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 199.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

