Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,191,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,881,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $203.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

