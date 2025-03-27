Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.