Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Holdings Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunome news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,105.44. The trade was a 20.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $280,386. This represents a 58.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.