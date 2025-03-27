Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday.

Get Imunon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMNN

Imunon Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Imunon has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.