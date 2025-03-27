Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IMNN
Imunon Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Imunon
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.