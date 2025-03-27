Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,438 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,428 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $10,643,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

