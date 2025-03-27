Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.0 %

IBP stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.77 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.25.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.