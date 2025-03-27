Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,205 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 677,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,982.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 951,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $233.64 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.