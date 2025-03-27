Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,006 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,287 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,056,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.