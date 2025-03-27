Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digimarc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.61.

About Digimarc

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.