Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $71,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,922.88. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,366.40. The trade was a 44.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,872. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a P/E ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.01.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

