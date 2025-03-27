Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 188.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 8,107.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Anterix by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 76.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Anterix stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

