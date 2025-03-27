Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 133,482 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a PE ratio of -79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -813.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

