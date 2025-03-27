Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

