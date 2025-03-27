Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 855,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 178,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

