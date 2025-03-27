Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,918 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

