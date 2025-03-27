Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,280 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $13,854,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 85.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EE opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

