Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 11,401 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

