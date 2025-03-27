Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 16,150 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLV opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

