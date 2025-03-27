Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 19,713 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Annexon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Annexon by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

