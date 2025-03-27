Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,410,525.25. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Lucas bought 2,650 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.48. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

