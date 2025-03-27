Intech Investment Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATXS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.