Intech Investment Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $152.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.