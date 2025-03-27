Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2,083.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Celcuity by 71.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Celcuity by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 668,318 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of CELC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $387.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

