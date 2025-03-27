Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CCBG opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $621.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.54. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

