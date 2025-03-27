Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $278,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $216,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 528.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.