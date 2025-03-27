Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $290,000 in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,186,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter worth approximately $19,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.1 %

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.67 and a beta of 0.58.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

