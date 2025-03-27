Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,806,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 4.10.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

