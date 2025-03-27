Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 460.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.