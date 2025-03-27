Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FOR opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. Forestar Group’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

