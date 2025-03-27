Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

AMTB stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $890.42 million, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.